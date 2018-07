EMBED >More News Videos Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph poked fun at the #OscarsSoWhite before presenting awards at the Oscars.

Comedian and actress Tifanny Haddish has often found herself in trouble for "spilling the tea" on her celebrity friends, but this time she's sharing details on her new car.The Girl's Trip actress posted pictures on Instagram, showing that film director and actor Tyler Perry bought her a brand new Tesla.Perry posted a video, saying he wanted to give Tiffany the car because of all of her hard work.Haddish says she cried really hard when she got the special message and gift.