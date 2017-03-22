WINDY CITY LIVE

Ultimate Opening Day party ideas from Kehoe Designs

We've got ideas for your Opening Day party! (WLS)

In less than a month, the true sign of spring happens - Opening Day for baseball!

Whether you're a North Sider or South Sider, celebrating the first home game is a special time. Fans can ramp up their game and throw the ultimate Opening Day party!

Vince Hart, vice president of sales at Kehoe Designs, stopped by WCL with some of Kehoe's favorite baseball design elements to make your table a home run.

To find out more about Kehoe Designs, visit: http://kehoedesigns.com/
