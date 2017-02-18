ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Untold stories of 'American Bandstand'

The ABC show 'American Bandstand' brought music to the masses for over 30 years. (WLS)

The ABC show "American Bandstand" brought music to the masses for over 30 years. Now, on the 60th anniversary of when the show went to a national audience, a new book is revealing behind-the-scenes looks at the show, host Dick Clark, and the groups who made "American Bandstand" a hit for decades. "Bandstand Diaries: The Philadelphia Years 1956-1963" is a compilation of photos, stories, and memories from the early years of the show.

The 174-page book includes updates on the "Regulars" as well as 700 photos, many never before published. The book was co-written by "Regular" Arlene Sullivan, Ray Smith, and ultimate fan Sharon Sultan Cutler. Cutler sat down with Eyewitness News to talk about her new book and the legacy of "American Bandstand."
Links: www.BandstandDiaries.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/BandstandDiaries
