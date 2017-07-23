Upcycled art at the Artfest Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO (WLS) --Fine art is on full display, and available to purchase at the Artfest Michigan Avenue. One hundred juried artists will bring their pieces Michigan Avenue at the base of the iconic Chicago Tribune building overlooking the Chicago River on July 21-23, 2017. The festival is free to attend and open to everyone.
Bright Pink is the charity chosen for the Green Ribbon Project. Participating artists put a green ribbon on a piece of their choice in their booth and if it's sold the artist agrees to give 10% of the proceeds to Bright Pink. The organization is a non-profit focused on prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in young women.
Artfest Michigan Avenue features art of all shapes and sizes, including many pieces that are "upcycled" from their previous form. Amy Amdur, the producer of the festival, visited ABC 7 Eyewitness News to show some of the pieces available.
Event: Artfest Michigan Avenue
Date: Friday, Saturday and Sunday (July 21, 22 and 23)
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day
Address: 435 N. Michigan Avenue
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free Admission
Links: https://amdurproductions.com/art-fest-michigan-ave/
www.AmdurProductions.com
https://www.facebook.com/amdurproductions/
https://twitter.com/amdurfestivals