Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in "Austin Powers," has died

Verne Troyer, best known for playing the character of Mini-Me in the "Austin Powers" movie series, has died, according to a statement.

He was 49.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," a post stated on his official Instagram account.


The cause and location of his death were not specified. However, the statement included this passage: "Depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another."

"During this recent time of adversity, he was baptized while surrounded by his family," the statement added.

