WINDY CITY LIVE

Victor Wooten & Sinbad visit ahead of their tour

Victor Wooten and Sinbad stopped by to tell us how they came together to create the "Fun & Funk Xplosion Tour." (WLS)

Victor Wooten is a five-time Grammy Award-winner and one of the top bassists of all time. Sinbad is an actor and comedian who was voted one of the top 100 comics of all time. They stopped by to tell us how they came together to create the "Fun & Funk Xplosion Tour."

See how the Fun & Funk Xplosion Tour came to be HERE.
See Victor Wooten & Sinbad perform at SPACE in Evanston.
Friday, April 27
7:00 PM
Ticket Info HERE.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEcomedianlive music
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
4 Star Chicagoan: Courageous Bakery
Spend or Save: Richard Roeper reviews new movies
2 Minute Warning: Frank Caliendo
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Avengers: Infinity War': Thanos takes on Marvel superheroes
Next on Windy City LIVE
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Spend or Save: Richard Roeper reviews new movies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Suspect shot brother before carjacking spree across Chicago
Lawyer charged with impersonating judge found dead
Teacher accused of sex with student in school's bathroom
Mayor Emanuel announces small business reforms
Stage 4 cancer patient sent to prom, all expenses paid
BBB says Sears has dramatically improved complaint handling
Final Chicago Sears store starts liquidation sales
Man shot by St. Charles cops made false claim of armed intruder, police say
Show More
Shots fired near Riverdale CPS charter school, officials say
'Golden State Killer' suspect appears in court for 1st time
Romance or rape? Judge to decide Marc Winner's fate
'Nah that aint it yo' Chance the Rapper responds to praise from President Trump
Model crushed in shed collapse tells harrowing tale
More News