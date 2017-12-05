ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Video of Randy Travis' naked 2012 arrest released

Dashcam video of 2012 Randy Travis arrest (KTRK)

SHERMAN, Texas --
After a long legal battle, officials in north Texas have released video that shows Randy Travis during a 2012 drunk driving arrest.

"I want to prepare you for something. The naked man sitting in the back of the truck is Randy Travis," a trooper is heard saying in the video.

The dash cam video shows the singer naked and being arrested for drunk driving after he crashed his car and became belligerent.

"Take me home," Travis said in the video.

"Ok, we're going to take you home," the trooper said.
Travis declined when the paramedics offered to take him to the hospital.

On the way to jail, Travis gave the trooper a piece of his mind.
"I pray to God that he will have a cancerous growth that infects his bones and every part of his body," Travis told the trooper.

"Was that directed towards me, Mr. Travis?" the trooper asked.

"Yes, it is."

Troopers said his blood alcohol was twice the legal limit.

Travis filed a lawsuit in September to block the video from being released but a judge ruled the video did not violate his right to privacy.
In that lawsuit, Travis claimed that he got drunk and naked because he was worn out from his busy concert schedule.

The singer was sentenced to probation and rehab for the crash.

