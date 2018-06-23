ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Vinnie Paul, co-founder and drummer of Pantera, dies at 54

Vinnie Paul of the band Hellyeah performs in concert during Day 2 of the Rock Allegiance Festival at Talen Energy Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Chester, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Vinnie Paul, co-founder and drummer of metal band Pantera, has died at 54.

Pantera's official Facebook page posted a statement early Saturday announcing his death. Paul's representative confirmed the death to Billboard. No cause of death was mentioned.

Paul's real name was Vincent Paul Abbott. He and his brother, Dimebag Darrell, formed Pantera in 1981. Dimebag, whose real name was Darrell Lance Abbott, was shot to death while on stage with the band Damageplan in 2004.

The two brothers founded Damageplan in 2003 after Pantera broke up.

Paul was most recently in the band Hellyeah, a heavy metal supergroup which included Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray and Nothingface guitarist Tom Maxwell.

The statement said no other details are available.

Alice Cooper tweeted Paul's impact on music was "immeasurable."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusic newsmusiccelebrity deathsfamous deathbandu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Anthony Bourdain toxicology report: no drugs in system
Chicago Tap Theater presents 'Tapped For The Very First Time'
Floating water park on Lake Michigan opens for summer on Saturday
Joe Jackson in declining health, family says
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man charged in fatal River North crash
Ex-priest who abused child allowed access to Chicago schools
5 wounded, including 15-year-old boy, in Bronzeville shooting
Ohio police officer fired after pulling over daughter's boyfriend
Floating water park on Lake Michigan opens for summer on Saturday
VIDEO: Bear cub climbs ladder, escapes from Wis. basement
Anthony Bourdain toxicology report: no drugs in system
Annual Chicago Cares Serve-a-thon kicks off in Daley Plaza
Show More
Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs
Girl, 14, reported missing from Logan Square
Troubleshooting: Sending money through apps
Jackie Wilson released from prison after 36 years after conviction overturned
More News