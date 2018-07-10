'Waitress' musical runs in Chicago through July 22

The "Waitress" musical is a delicious new musical making its Chicago debut at Broadway in Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre for a limited engagement through July 22, 2018.
The show features original music and lyrics by Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles.
Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, "Waitress" tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker. She dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.
Facebook @BroadwayInChicago
Twitter @broadwaychicago
Instagram @broadwayinchicago
#broadwayinchicago
Tickets available: http://www.broadwayinchicago.com/
The Cadillac Palace Theatre is located at 151 W. Randolph in Chicago.
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEmusicaltheater
entertainmentWindy City LIVEmusicaltheater