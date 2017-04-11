ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Star Wars: Force for Change' contest offers chance to attend premiere of 'The Last Jedi'

Mark Hamill talks about the latest contest and prizes for fans from ''Star Wars: Force for Change.'' (Star Wars/YouTube)

Attend the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, do you want?

To celebrate the franchise's 40th anniversary, Star Wars: Force for Change is offering up some big prizes for a good cause.


Fans could win a chance to see the premiere of the eighth episode later this year with the cast in Los Angeles, but that's not the only big prize. You could also win a chance to appear in the upcoming Han Solo movie, as well as a stay at Skywalker Ranch near San Francisco.

Proceeds from contest entries will benefit children around the world. The money will help UNICEF provide therapeutic food packets to malnourished children, and it will help Starlight Children's Foundation bring joy to children suffering from serious illnesses.

To enter, go to Omaze.com/StarWars.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lcuasfilm and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warscharitieschildrenmovie newsmovie premiere
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Program Note: Wednesday April 12, 2017
'Dancing with the Stars' celebs relive their most memorable years
David Ross returns to Wrigley Field with Lindsay Arnold
Legendary hip hop duo The Cool Kids
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Cubs win home opener; Schwarber, Baez meet fans Tuesday
Woman charged in 3 bank robberies in Riverdale, Palos Heights
Priest robbed while walking his dog in South Chicago
NEIU cancels classes Tuesday; students, faculty to protest
San Bernardino Shooting: North Park Elementary teacher left gunman after short marriage
Man tells cops, 'Let me go, I want the baby' during subway arrest
HS student's car becomes memorial after plane crash kills family
Show More
Father accused of beating kids, using shock collar on them
Chicago judge tosses Satanist's suit to eliminate adultery ban
Man gets 6 years for fondling women's feet at libraries
Police relaunch search for 'predator' tied to 11 rape cases in '09, '10
VIDEO: Police slam female college student to ground
More News
Photos
Cubs win home opener; Schwarber, Baez meet fans Tuesday
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
More Photos