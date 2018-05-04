ARCHITECTURE

Watch: Architecture tour cruises along Chicago River

EMBED </>More Videos

Ride along with the Chicago Architecture Foundation aboard Chicago's First Lady Cruises to see the city's famed skyline. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
With warm weather and sunny skies returning to the Windy City, people will flock to the Chicago River for the city's iconic architecture boat tours.

"This is such a very special city for architecture. One of the reasons I enjoy it so much is that it's constantly changing," said Sydney Schuler, who's been a volunteer guide for the Chicago Architecture Foundation's tours aboard Chicago's First Lady Cruises since the early 1990s. The two organizations celebrate a 25-year partnership this year.

Schuler guided visitors on a 90-minute journey along the city's river, describing its constantly evolving blend of architectural styles while mixing in historic tidbits.

Susan Gill, a tourist from the United Kingdom, admired "the shapes of the buildings, the textures of the buildings...and some buildings are reflecting in other buildings so you're seeing more than one building at the same time."

Joe Andreu, at the helm this morning, has been a boat captain since 1990; his dad was a captain before him.

"There's always something new to look at... Even though it's the same route, no day's the same."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentboatingchicago riverchicago riverwalkarchitectureChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARCHITECTURE
Buckingham Fountain pumps up for summer
Auditorium Theater adds evening tours
190 North State Street celebrates 100 years
Open House Chicago to feature sites in Logan Square, Avondale for first time
More architecture
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Next on Windy City LIVE
Spend or Save: Richard Roeper reviews new movies
2 Minute Warning: The Vixen
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
ATF agent shot in face in Back of the Yards
Wounded ATF agent was on special strike force to battle guns
15 kindergartners fall ill after Shedd Aquarium visit
Sen. Durbin visits high school after student sends letter about gun violence
Serial killer Darren Vann pleads guilty to 7 Gary murders
Trump says Giuliani needs to 'get facts straight' on Stormy
Calling all applicants: CPD steps up diversity recruitment efforts
Raccoon hanging on for dear life near CTA Red Line tracks rescued
Show More
Iowa abortion law signed by Governor Kim Reynolds
Kamiyah Mobley's mom says woman who stole baby from hospital in 1998 deserves death
Illinois coroner to poor: Pay $1K or Adams County keeps remains
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano eruption forces evacuations
United passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk on plane
More News