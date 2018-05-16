WATCH: Peddle along the Chicago River

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago Cycleboats offers a new way to see the Chicago River and its architecture: with visitors pedaling together to power their ride. Passengers sit on bicycle seats and continuously "bike," in turn driving a large paddle wheel that pushes the boat along.
Chicago Cycleboats opens Thursday and will offer daily tours throughout the summer, with special added tours during evening fireworks displays. Company president Ron Silvia said the cruises run 90 minutes, starting along the Riverwalk between LaSalle and Wells streets, going out to the locks and then down part of the river's south branch.
"It's fun and active and social," he added.
The boat can be rented out for private event, holding up to 16 people or guests can sign up for public tours (14 can be on board then); both adult crowds and families are welcome. 10 people can peddle at a time while the others enjoy the view.
The boat is BYOB, with coolers built in for those hot summer days. Guests are encouraged to bring snacks on board too and can make use of Bluetooth speakers.
Adult tickets start at $45.