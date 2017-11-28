ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland transform for the holidays before your eyes

(Oh My Disney)

This story originally appeared on Oh My Disney and is reprinted with permission.

You know it's the holidays when Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland lights up the night sky! If you're wondering how the iconic castle magically transforms into a wintery wonderland overnight-decked out with festive wreaths and glistening icicles-the answer lies in this video:

Going behind-the-scenes for the castle's holiday transformation is literally like watching magic unfold before our eyes. Marvel at its magnificence firsthand this holiday season at the Park!

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Oh My Disney, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and this station.
