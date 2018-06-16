ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Welles Park Nature Play Space opens in Lincoln Square

EMBED </>More Videos

Welles Park Nature Play Space, a new park in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood, opened Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Welles Park Nature Play Space, a new nature area in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood, opened Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The 1.23-acre park, located at 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave. on the North Side, is in Welles Park.

The park is the recipient of a $20,000 Meet Me at the Park grant, which operated by both the Walt Disney Company, ABC7's parent company Disney, and National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).

This project is one of seven nature-based play areas designed to provide outdoor space for hands-on nature experiences in neighborhood parks. Nature play spaces include various hardscapes and play elements aimed at promoting spontaneous free play by children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmeet me at the parkparknatureChicagoLincoln Square
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beyoncé and Jay-Z drop joint album
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Travolta, Preston discuss playing husband and wife in 'Gotti'
Tattoo artist surprises 10-year-old with Black Panther-themed prosthetic leg
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Huntley animal shelter struggles to keep pets cool after AC breaks
Two girls arrested after several 'disturbances' reported at Six Flags in Gurnee
Del Monte vegetable trays recalled in Illinois and other Midwest states
VIDEO: Octogenarian serenades his new bride
Beyoncé and Jay-Z drop joint album
Puerto Rican pride on display at 40th annual parade
Police: Man kills self after being shot by police in SE Side barricade situation
23-foot python swallows woman whole as she gardens
Show More
Woman allegedly shot husband in genitals in fight over AC unit
3 men sought after escape from southeastern Illinois jail
Figures show about 2,000 minors separated from families
Chicago Weather: Excessive heat warning in effect for Cook County
Man killed in skydiving accident near Ottawa
More News