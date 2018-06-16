Welles Park Nature Play Space opens in Lincoln Square

Welles Park Nature Play Space, a new nature area in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood, opened Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.The 1.23-acre park, located at 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave. on the North Side, is in Welles Park.The park is the recipient of a $20,000 Meet Me at the Park grant, which operated by both the Walt Disney Company, ABC7's parent company Disney, and National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).This project is one of seven nature-based play areas designed to provide outdoor space for hands-on nature experiences in neighborhood parks. Nature play spaces include various hardscapes and play elements aimed at promoting spontaneous free play by children.