'White Christmas: The Musical' opens at Cadillac Palace Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) --Irving Berlin's "White Christmas: The Musical" opens Tuesday at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago, with a limited two-week that runs through Dec. 3.
The musical tells the story of two showbiz buddies putting on a show in a picturesque Vermont Inn and finding their perfect mates in the bargain.
Conrad John Schuck, who plays General Waverly, and Karen Ziemba, who plays Martha Watson, visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the production.
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
7:30 p.m. Tuesdays
2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays
7:30 p.m. Thursdays
7:30 p.m. Fridays
2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays
2 p.m. Sundays.
No performance will be held on Thanksgiving Day.
An additional matinee performance will be on Friday.
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets range from $18 to $100 with a select number of premium seats available.
Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway in Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710. Tickets are available at all Broadway In Chicago Box Offices (24 W. Randolph St., 151 W. Randolph St., 18 W. Monroe St. and 175 E. Chestnut), the Broadway In Chicago Ticket Line at 800-775-2000 and online at www.BroadwayInChicago.com.