Who killed XXXTentacion? Suspect arrested in rapper's shooting death

Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release sent Thursday morning that 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the death of Jahseh Onfroy.The 20-year-old rapper was ambushed by two suspects as he left an upscale motor sports dealership Monday afternoon. The rapper, whose stage name is pronounced "Ex Ex Ex ten-ta-see-YAWN," was shot while in his electric BMW driving away from Riva Motorsports in suburban Fort Lauderdale.Williams is charged with first-degree murder without premeditation. He's being held without bond in the Broward County Jail.An attorney isn't listed on jail records.A stream of mourners left mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.They left behind flowers and candles and decorated the sidewalk with chalk art.XXXtentacion's attorney said Tuesday that investigators told him the shooting was a botched robbery and that XXXTentacion had withdrawn money from a bank to buy a motorcycle.