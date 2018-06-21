ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Who killed XXXTentacion? Suspect arrested in rapper's shooting death

Jahseh Onfroy, the rapper who went by XXXTentacion, was shot and killed in Florida on Monday. (Miami-Dade County Corrections Office via Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida --
Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release sent Thursday morning that 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the death of Jahseh Onfroy.

The 20-year-old rapper was ambushed by two suspects as he left an upscale motor sports dealership Monday afternoon. The rapper, whose stage name is pronounced "Ex Ex Ex ten-ta-see-YAWN," was shot while in his electric BMW driving away from Riva Motorsports in suburban Fort Lauderdale.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder without premeditation. He's being held without bond in the Broward County Jail.

An attorney isn't listed on jail records.

A stream of mourners left mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.

They left behind flowers and candles and decorated the sidewalk with chalk art.

XXXtentacion's attorney said Tuesday that investigators told him the shooting was a botched robbery and that XXXTentacion had withdrawn money from a bank to buy a motorcycle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
