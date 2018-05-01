ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tony Awards 2018: Nominations include 'Frozen,' 'Mean Girls,' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

''Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'' (left) and ''Mean Girls'' (right) (Matthew Murphy/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP|Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP)

At the Tonys this year, you'll see wizards from the world of Harry Potter, Disney princesses from Frozen, and a sponge who "lives in a pineapple under the sea."

Tony Award nominations were announced on Tuesday morning. Mean Girls and SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical were tied for the most nominations with 12 each. Other nominated shows based on big-name franchises are Frozen and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two.

Bruce Springsteen will receive a Special Tony Award for his ongoing show Springsteen on Broadway. John Leguizamo will receive a Special Tony Award for his body of work, including Latin History for Morons.

Broadway's biggest night, hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, will be Sunday, June 10, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.


Here's the list of nominees:

Best Musical

The Band's Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical

Best Play

The Children
Farinelli and the King
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Junk
Latin History for Morons

Best Revival of A Musical
My Fair Lady
Once On This Island
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Best Revival of A Play

Angels in America
Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Lobby Hero
Travesties

Best Actress in a Musical

Lauren Ambrose for My Fair Lady
Hailey Kilgore for Once On This Island
LaChanze for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Katrina Lenk for The Band's Visit
Taylor Louderman for Mean Girls
Jessie Mueller for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Best Actor in A Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton for My Fair Lady
Joshua Henry for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Tony Shalhoub for The Band's Visit
Ethan Slater for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Actress in a Play

Glenda Jackson for Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Condola Rashad for Saint Joan
Lauren Ridloff for Children of a Lesser God
Amy Schumer for Meteor Shower

Best Actor in a Play

Andrew Garfield for Angels in America
Tom Hollander for Travesties
Jamie Parker for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Mark Rylance for Farinelli and the King
Denzel Washington for Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Ariana DeBose for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Renée Fleming for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Lindsay Mendez for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Ashley Park for Mean Girls
Diana Rigg for My Fair Lady

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Norbert Leo Butz for My Fair Lady
Alexander Gemignani for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Grey Henson for Mean Girls
Gavin Lee for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Ari'el Stachel for The Band's Visit

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Susan Brown for Angels in America
Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Deborah Findlay for The Children
Denise Gough for Angels in America
Laurie Metcalf for Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Michael Cera for Lobby Hero
Brian Tyree Henry for Lobby Hero
Nathan Lane for Angels in America
David Morse for Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden for Once On This Island
David Cromer for The Band's Visit
Tina Landau for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Casey Nicholaw for Mean Girls
Bartlett Sher for My Fair Lady

Best Direction of a Play

Marianne Elliott for Angels in America
Joe Mantello for Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Patrick Marber for Travesties
John Tiffany for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
George C. Wolfe for Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Angels in America
The Band's Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Book of a Musical

Itamar Moses for The Band's Visit
Jennifer Lee for Frozen
Tina Fey for Mean Girls
Kyle Jarrow for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

