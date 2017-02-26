OSCARS

Stars support ACLU with blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet

EMBED </>More News Videos

Stars show up to the red carpet showing support for the ACLU. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP and Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
As the stars hit the Oscar red carpet, many donned a blue ribbon in solidarity with the American Civil Liberties Union.

Oscar nominees Ruth Negga and Lin Manuel Miranda wore the blue ribbon as they faced the cameras on Hollywood's biggest night.

"They're fighting incredible fights right now for our American ideals, so I'm happy to support them," said Miranda, who is nominated for best original song for his work on "How Far I'll Go" in the hit movie "Moana."

The ACLU is one of the groups suing over the travel ban imposed by the administration shortly after President Donald Trump took office.

The ACLU's stated mission is "to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States."

Don't miss the 89th Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET| 4 p.m. PT LIVE on ABC. Check your local listings.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsacademy awards
Load Comments
OSCARS
Stars bring social causes to Oscars red carpet
Daily Herald film critic talks Oscar predictions
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stars bring social causes to Oscars red carpet
Daily Herald film critic talks Oscar predictions
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Actor Bill Paxton dies at 61
2 young girls killed, 4 injured in Woodlawn fire
Father of dead Navy SEAL refused to meet Trump at ceremony
LIVE BLOG: 2017 Oscars fashion, winners and more!
25-year-old man shot to death in Gary
4 arrested after attempted burglary at Wilmette car dealership
Show More
High levels of manganese found on Chicago's Far South Side
Police: Man burglarized Gold Coast apartment as woman slept
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Edens near Glencoe
Judge Joe Wapner of 'The People's Court' dies
Mardi Gras truck crash: Driver had .232 blood-alcohol level, New Orleans police say
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: Suburban student's connection to 'Hidden Figures'
2 girls killed in Woodlawn fire
Oscar viewing party for Variety Children's Charity
Daily Herald film critic talks Oscar predictions
More Video