William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84

From left to right: William Christopher, Harry Morgan, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda, and Jamie Farr, take a break on the set of "M*A*S*H" in Los Angeles on Sept. 15, 1982.

William Christopher, the actor best known for his role as Father John Mulcahy on the hit TV show "M*A*S*H," died on Saturday, his family confirmed to Eyewitness News.His son, John Christopher, said the actor died from non-lung small cell carcinoma at his home in Pasadena.He was 84.William Christopher leaves behind his wife Barbara and his sons John and Ned.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.