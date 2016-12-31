William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84

PASADENA, Calif. --William Christopher, the actor best known for his role as Father John Mulcahy on the hit TV show "M*A*S*H," died on Saturday, his family confirmed to Eyewitness News.
His son, John Christopher, said the actor died from non-lung small cell carcinoma at his home in Pasadena.
He was 84.
William Christopher leaves behind his wife Barbara and his sons John and Ned.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
