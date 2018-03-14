ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Windy City Sit-Down: Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Mamet

David Mamet is one of Chicago's most prolific writers, having written essays and books, and having work appear on stage and screens both big and small. He won the Pulitzer for Glengarry Glen Ross and is also known for the plays American Buffalo, Speed-the-Plow, The Duck Variations, and Race. His films include The Postman Always Rings Twice, About Last Night, House of Games, Wag the Dog, The Untouchables and Hannibal. Mamet also brought his grit to the small screen in the TV series The Unit - and this is only a sampling of his work.

His latest book, Chicago, is a novel set in the 1920s about two newspaper writers working at the Chicago Tribune. One falls in love with an Irish girl who is gunned down while they are together. He spins into a self-destructive cycle of alcohol to dull the pain, but then sets on a course to try to figure out who killed her and why.

To find out more and to order the book go to the Harper Collins website.

Thanks to The Harold Washington Library Center for the use of its space and access to its special collections. Visit the Harold Washington Library Center here.
WCL sat down with David Mamet, Part 2

