Wrigley Field shows David Ross dance during rain delay

There were big cheers for David Ross on "Dancing with the Stars" as his performance played on the Wrigley Field Jumbotron during Monday night's rain delay.David Ross picked 2016 as the most memorable year of his life for the theme of the show. It's the time that inspired his waltz off the field of dreams and into the ballroom with Lindsay Arnold.Ross is going for grace instead of grit for his first season off the diamond. He did some spring training of a different kind with former teammate Anthony Rizzo."This week's dance is the Viennese waltz to "Forever Young," my walk up song," he said."The lessons he's taught me, being a good person on the field off the field," Rizzo said. "I'll miss him every day."The rain delay meant Grandpa Rossy was back in the ballpark. The crowd watched him glide across the dance floor and voted from the Friendly Confines."Chicago that's how you do a rain delay, that's great!" host Tom Bergeron said.The fans booed loudly when Carrie Ann scored the waltz low, but cheered the other judges for 8's."I think that's the greatest compliment you can get from somebody for them to talk about your character, who you are as a person. For me, it's extremely humbling, flattering and emotional when somebody loves you for you and not something you did is even more special for me," Ross said.You can watch "Dancing with the Stars" Monday nights at 7 p.m. on ABC 7.