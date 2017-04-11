  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chicago police discuss fatal shooting of Cook County judge...NOW
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Wrigley Field shows David Ross dance during rain delay

EMBED </>More News Videos

There were big cheers for David Ross on "Dancing with the Stars" as it played on the Wrigley Field Jumbotron. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
There were big cheers for David Ross on "Dancing with the Stars" as his performance played on the Wrigley Field Jumbotron during Monday night's rain delay.

David Ross picked 2016 as the most memorable year of his life for the theme of the show. It's the time that inspired his waltz off the field of dreams and into the ballroom with Lindsay Arnold.

Ross is going for grace instead of grit for his first season off the diamond. He did some spring training of a different kind with former teammate Anthony Rizzo.

"This week's dance is the Viennese waltz to "Forever Young," my walk up song," he said.

"The lessons he's taught me, being a good person on the field off the field," Rizzo said. "I'll miss him every day."

The rain delay meant Grandpa Rossy was back in the ballpark. The crowd watched him glide across the dance floor and voted from the Friendly Confines.

"Chicago that's how you do a rain delay, that's great!" host Tom Bergeron said.

The fans booed loudly when Carrie Ann scored the waltz low, but cheered the other judges for 8's.

"I think that's the greatest compliment you can get from somebody for them to talk about your character, who you are as a person. For me, it's extremely humbling, flattering and emotional when somebody loves you for you and not something you did is even more special for me," Ross said.

You can watch "Dancing with the Stars" Monday nights at 7 p.m. on ABC 7.
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentdancing with the starsu.s. & worldChicago Cubswrigley fieldChicagoWrigleyville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DANCING WITH THE STARS
'Dancing with the Stars' celebs relive their most memorable years
David Ross returns to Wrigley Field with Lindsay Arnold
'Dancing with the Stars' does Vegas
'Dancing with the Stars' sees its first elimination
More dancing with the stars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Program Note: Wednesday April 12, 2017
The Record Company performs
Andrew McCarthy's debut novel, 'Just Fly Away'
Want to attend the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' premiere?
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family of passenger removed from United Airlines flight 'appreciative' for support
Man, two 12-year-old boys shot in Old Town
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Spicer's Hitler, 'Holocaust center' comments raise eyebrows
Chief Keef charged with DUI in Miami Beach
Woman gets 12 years for robbing CVS with syringe
Woman charged in 3 bank robberies in Riverdale, Palos Heights
Show More
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-year-old
Metra will operate special schedule for Good Friday
San Bernardino Shooting: North Park Elementary teacher left gunman after short marriage
German police say 1 soccer player injured in explosion
Priest robbed while walking his dog in South Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Man, two 12-year-old boys shot in Old Town
NEIU cancels classes Tuesday; students, faculty blame governor
Priest robbed while walking his dog in South Chicago
More Video