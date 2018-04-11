ABC PRIMETIME

Zach Braff on how one podcast led to 'Alex, Inc.' and a media empire

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Zach Braff about his new ABC sitcom "Alex, Inc."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Alex, Inc. is about more than just podcasting, it's about one man's quest to chase after The American Dream.

Zach Braff says he became enamored with the podcast StartUp by Alex Blumberg.

"I couldn't stop listening to it," Braff said, "I was binging, binge listening this podcast."

So Braff and a friend created a family sitcom around Blumberg's real-life experience of quitting his job and creating a podcast while managing his home life with his wife and children.

In the premiere, you see Alex Schuman make a disastrous business pitch to Chris Sacca - and that really happened!



"His concept was good because, spoiler alert, in real life the company became really, really successful. It became Gimlet Media, which is one of the biggest podcast companies there is," Braff said.

Braff added that Blumberg's story reminded him of the families he so often sees go onto "Shark Tank" to pitch their products and he just "really liked it a lot."

The show features a bi-racial family which made the parts of the children very hard to cast, according to Braff. "They had to be really good actors and believably be our children."

On tonight's episode, Alex has to manage his work relationship with his cousin Eddie who starts to go rogue, while his wife Rooni (Tiya Sircar) deals with a crazy field trip experience with their daughter.



Don't miss Alex, Inc. tonight at 8:30/7:30c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentzach braffABC Primetimepodcast
ABC PRIMETIME
Michael Fishman talks about D.J.'s future on 'Roseanne'
Hear from the stars of 'Grey's' spinoff 'Station 19'
'Splitting Up Together': A comedy about divorce
7 questions with Jasmin Savoy Brown of 'For the People'
More ABC Primetime
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
Wheel of Fortune: Man loses $7K after mispronouncing 'flamenco'
Yvonne Staples of Staples Singers siblings dies in Chicago
franklyHANK: 'Coming 2 America,' 'Black Panther' and 'A Quiet Place'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
Woman killed in crash into South Side bus shelter ID'd
Founder of South Barrington megachurch quits following misconduct allegations
Javier Baez engaged; Cubs player tweets 'She Said Yes!'
Chicago given $10M to expand predictive policing, officer training
Illinois Senate plan would include LGBT history in schools
Gas station owner shoots man he thought stole $1.99 Slim Jim
House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election
Show More
Algeria plane crash kills 257 near Boufarik air base
Meet the 112-year-old named oldest living man in the world
Trump warns Russia about shooting down missiles in Syria: 'Get ready'
Necco Wafers at risk of going out of business; candy stores react
Yvonne Staples of Staples Singers siblings dies in Chicago
More News