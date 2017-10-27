EPA searches for source of Chicago River oil spill

CHICAGO (WLS) --Thick oil is showing up in part of the Chicago River. Investigators are trying to figure out where it's coming from.
The oil was reported in Bubbly Creek, a water-way off the river's south branch. The U.S. Coast Guard blocked that section of the river for the Environmental Protection Agency's investigation.
It's a popular spot for rowers. Some of them reported seeing an oily film on the riverbank and several geese covered in it.
"We noticed it Monday and Tuesday. We come in and our boats were very greasy. We wiped them down. It was messy. On Wednesday, we had hoses, wiping them down," St. Ignatius Girls Rowing Coach Leonard Richards said.
The rowing crew has a regatta coming up. The oil hampered their ability to practice. They had to stay indoors Friday.
The Coast Guard said a concentration of oil has also been found on the south branch of the Chicago River between South Ashland Avenue and South Pulaski Road. That part of the river is still open, but the EPA and Coast Guard plan to take another look.