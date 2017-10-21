Evacuations end after Willowbrook explosions caused by gas leak

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --People in one Willowbrook neighborhood can return to their homes Saturday after a series of fires and explosions forced them to evacuate. One 80-year-old woman suffered serious burns.
Firefighters said more than 10 explosions and fires ignited in the southwest suburb Friday. More than 20 buildings in the Knolls condominium complex in the 6100-block of Knoll Wood Road are completely dark.
One blew out a window as 80-year-old Margaret Rice dropped coins into the laundry room dryer. Rice was taken to Loyola Hospital to treat second degree burns and is expected to be okay.
Investigator have pinpointed the problem to a Speedway station off of Cass Avenue in Westmont.
The Westmont Fire Department said Saturday the situation had stabilized with readings below explosive limits. Fire crews pumped water through the system and ventilating the pipes to get rid of the fumes.
Speedway is working with the EPA and state fire investigators to figure out how gasoline got into the sewage system and into water to cause the explosions.
"At this time, we consider it stable as I said....all indications are the source of the leak was from the Speedway gas station across the street. They are pumping out groundwater and their gasoline tanks and will continue the investigation," said Westmont Deputy Fire Chief James Connolly.
With the situation stabilized, residents were allowed back into their homes, but they must remain alert.
"There is likely residual product in the sewer lines and that will cause odors to continue to occur. We encourage residents to monitor their buildings and businesses and if they detect any odors to contact 911," Connolly said.
The gas station remained closed Saturday morning.
The American Red Cross is on the scene to help those who are evacuated from their homes.
At the condo building, all ignition sources - both electric and gas - were immediately turned off and residents were evacuated from their homes. But the calls for help actually started Thursday night, when residents reported smelling gas.
"We had to sleep in our front room because in our room, in the master bedroom where me and my girlfriend sleep, the bathroom smelled like gas. I smelled gas all through our bathroom," said resident Christopher Simmons.
Firefighters responded to a separate fire early Friday afternoon in the 300-block of 63rd Street. They were able to rescue a dog from the smoky blaze and no one was hurt.