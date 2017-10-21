WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --People in one Willowbrook neighborhood are wondering when they'll be allowed to return home after a series of fires and explosions. One 80-year-old woman suffered serious burns.
Firefighters said more than 10 explosions and fires ignited in the southwest suburb Friday. More than 20 buildings in the Knolls condominium complex in the 6100-block of Knoll Wood Road are completely dark.
One blew out a window as 80-year-old Margaret Rice dropped coins into the laundry room dryer. Rice was taken to Loyola Hospital to treat second degree burns and is expected to be okay.
Investigator have pinpointed the problem to a Speedway station off of Cass Avenue in Westmont.
"Speedway and contractors removed 60,000 gallons of water and gas," said Westmont Deputy Fire Chief James Connolly. "We believe we have the source of the problem isolated."
Fire crews are pumping water through the system and ventilating the pipes to get rid of the fumes. The American Red Cross is on the scene to help those who are evacuated from their homes.
At the condo building, all ignition sources - both electric and gas - were immediately turned off and residents were evacuated from their homes. But the calls for help actually started Thursday night, when residents reported smelling gas.
"We had to sleep in our front room because in our room, in the master bedroom where me and my girlfriend sleep, the bathroom smelled like gas. I smelled gas all through our bathroom," said resident Christopher Simmons.
Firefighters responded to a separate fire early Friday afternoon in the 300-block of 63rd Street. They were able to rescue a dog from the smoky blaze and no one was hurt.