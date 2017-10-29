Event marks 10 years since Stacy Peterson disappeared, raises money for search

WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) --This weekend marked 10 years since Stacy Peterson disappeared.
On Sunday, her family and friends gathered to remember the 23-year-old Bolingbrook woman and raise money for the team that's searching for her.
"It's been an emotional roller coaster since Day 1," said her sister, Cassandra Cales, who organized the event. "But I'm not going to stop. I'm just going to keep Stacy's name out there. Keep her memory alive and let everyone know that she didn't run off. And I will find her."
Proceeds from the event will go to Team Watters Sonar Search & Recovery.
Peterson, a mother of two, disappeared from her Bolingbrook home. The disappearance sparked national headlines and resulted in the conviction of her husband, Drew Peterson, for the murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio.
Illinois State Police are handling the investigation and have formally named Drew Peterson as a suspect. However, the family has said it's been a while since they have heard any updates from police.
Saturday was the exact anniversary for her disappearance.