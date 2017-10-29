Event marks 10 years since Stacy Peterson disappeared, raises money for search

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacy Peterson has been missing for 10 years.

By
WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) --
This weekend marked 10 years since Stacy Peterson disappeared.

On Sunday, her family and friends gathered to remember the 23-year-old Bolingbrook woman and raise money for the team that's searching for her.

"It's been an emotional roller coaster since Day 1," said her sister, Cassandra Cales, who organized the event. "But I'm not going to stop. I'm just going to keep Stacy's name out there. Keep her memory alive and let everyone know that she didn't run off. And I will find her."

Proceeds from the event will go to Team Watters Sonar Search & Recovery.

Peterson, a mother of two, disappeared from her Bolingbrook home. The disappearance sparked national headlines and resulted in the conviction of her husband, Drew Peterson, for the murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio.

Illinois State Police are handling the investigation and have formally named Drew Peterson as a suspect. However, the family has said it's been a while since they have heard any updates from police.

Saturday was the exact anniversary for her disappearance.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing womandrew petersoncold caseWestmontJolietBolingbrook
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
10 years later, Stacy Peterson's family hopes disappearance will be solved
Top Stories
19-year-old fatally shot at Halloween house party in Lake Forest
Public defenders pushed to breaking point by masturbating inmates
Woman, ex-husband killed in Plainfield murder-suicide ID'd
Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Mom 1 year sober after overdose photo went viral
Woman sexually assaulted in her South Loop home, police say
Report details sources of guns used in Chicago crimes
16-year-old girl accidentally shot to death on South Side, police said.
Show More
Parents accused of leaving disabled daughter in squalid room
People in custody after man, 65, hurt in Elmhurst road-rage shooting
Boy, 3, shot in back in Washington Park
A's catcher who knelt during national anthem arrested on gun charge
More News
Top Video
19-year-old fatally shot at Halloween house party in Lake Forest
Newsviews: The Hatchery
Boy, 3, shot in back in Washington Park
Devilishly delicious treats for Halloween
More Video