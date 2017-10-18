Reynaldo Guevara.

A former Chicago police detective who was ordered by a judge to testify in a decades-old homicide investigation is refusing to answer questions.The case involves allegations Reynaldo Guevara beat two men into confessing to a 1998 double murder they say they didn't commit. Guevara on Tuesday invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination in response to two questions from the judge. He also said he didn't remember anything about the investigation or if he testified against the two men.The judge ordered Guevara to testify after prosecutors granted him immunity. Guevara's decision to take the 5th Amendment could end with the judge holding him in contempt and ordering him taken into custody. The judge said he'd hear from other witnesses and then call Guevara to the stand again Oct. 30.Protesters who gathered outside the courthouse Tuesday said Guevara has framed other suspects.