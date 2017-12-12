Ex-officer jailed for impregnating teen attempts to contact her, police say

James "Paul" Blair (NC Department of Public Safety )

LOWELL, North Carolina --
Authorities say a former police officer serving prison time for impregnating a then-14-year-old girl in North Carolina has violated the restrictions set by his plea agreement by attempting to contact her.

The Gaston Gazette reports 52-year-old James "Paul" Blair was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to statutory rape of a child in March. The victim's mother, Karen Vaughn, says Blair sent a letter to a family member to forward it to the teen.

Vaughn says her daughter has been sickened by these attempts and hospitalized.

Department of Public Safety officials confirmed the infraction. Gaston County District Attorney Locke Bell says it's up to corrections officials to determine discipline.

The maximum term on the range of the former Lowell officer's plea agreement was nearly 20 years.
