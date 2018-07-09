Family displaced after Back of the Yards house fire

Several homes caught fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Monday morning, displacing a family.The Chicago Fire Department was called to the scene in the 5300-block of South Wood Street at about 2:18 a.m., fire officials said. When they arrived at the scene, they were dealing with massive flames and smoke.Firefighters escalated the call for more help because one of the hydrants they were using wasn't working properly. They had about two minutes worth of water to bat down the flames on the truck before they were able to get to a nearby fire hydrant.But the fire has left one family without a home. A husband and wife, two kids another relative and the family dog have all been displaced."Where are they going to stay right now? Where are they going to live? How long is it going to take to repair the house?" said family member Jonathan Gelacio.That family in the awful position of having to find a place to go now. They own their home and say they were sleeping when the fire started in a vacant home and spread to theirs.They said they've been dealing with people going in and out of that vacant home for years and it's been a problem on the block.The American Red Cross is on scene to help the five people get back on their feet.