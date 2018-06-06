Family filing lawsuit after Elgin woman fatally shot by police on I-90

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --The family of a woman fatally shot by an Elgin police officer on I-90 in March is filing a civil rights lawsuit.
Decynthia Clements was shot three times by an Elgin officer; twice in the head and once in the chest, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
The medical examiner's office also said Clements had cocaine in her system.
Police said she had a knife as she got out of her burning car on I-90. Police said they negotiated with her for over an hour after unsuccessfully trying to make a traffic stop. During the negotiations, her vehicle caught fire. Police said she was shot after lunging at officers with the knife.
The family is suing the city of Elgin and the officer involved.
The city of Elgin declined to comment on the lawsuit.