  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Events from Memphis, TN on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of MLK

Family heartbroken after man, tied up, taped, killed buying PS4 for younger brother

EMBED </>More Videos

Family heartbroken after young man killed buying used ps4: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 2, 2018 (WPVI)

By
HAMILTON TWP., N.J. --
Danny Diaz-Delgado was laid to rest this past weekend, but his parents still cannot accept the fact that he is gone.

Diaz-Delgado, 20, of Trenton, N.J., was found face down and unresponsive with his hands tied behind his back and tape around his face on March 24. Officials said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, head, and leg.

"He was a good person who glowed with the love of God, and now he's dead," said mom Olga Diaz.

Investigators said it was two weeks prior when Diaz-Delgado found an online ad from someone, believed to be Rufus Thompson, 29, of Trenton, selling a used PlayStation PS4.

Diaz-Delgado left home that night to meet the seller, somewhere in East Ward section of the city.

But he never came home.

The next day a passerby found Diaz-Delgado's body face down in the Assunpink Creek in nearby Hamilton Township.
He was bound with duct tape and an electrical cord and he had been shot repeatedly.

On Monday, Thompson appeared for a court hearing on charges, including murder, robbery, and kidnapping.

Diaz says the world lost something special in her son.

"He was a warrior," she said. "We are a poor family and he always fought to better himself. He even said 'One day I will have a lot of money, Mom, and we will never be poor again.'"

Diaz said she wants justice.
"Every day it gets only harder to deal with this. Why would anyone do this to a person who never hurt anyone? Now though, my son is in a better place," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newshomicideplaystationsocial mediagunsgun violenceu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Alleged YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested in Riverside, police say
Man charged with DUI, leaving the scene of Des Plaines crash
Student shot by U of C police
Facebook: Cambridge Analytica may have had data on 87M people
Carver Military Academy teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Chicago couple's moving truck stolen near Seattle; 2 arrested
AG Madigan pushing legislation to help sexual assault survivors
Show More
Police questioning person of interest in stabbing of suburban CEO in River North
Sentencing for teen convicted of killing Endia Martin in 2014 postponed
Inspiring Maya Angelou quotes
FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement over kratom
Photo of woman wanted in Mag Mile stabbing released
More News