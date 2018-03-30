Family left questioning after federal agent fatally shots man in Zion

Questions remain after a man was fatally shot in Zion at the hands of a federal agent Thursday. (WLS)

ZION, Ill. (WLS) --
Questions remain after a man was fatally shot in Zion at the hands of a federal agent Thursday.

The agent worked for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. State police said he was sitting in his car around 6 a.m. in the 3000-block of Ezekiel Avenue when a group of people approached, including a man allegedly pointing a gun. Police said the agent fired from inside the car, killing the alleged suspect.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Dishon McBride. His family has questions about why he was killed.

"He loved the lord. He loved his family. He was absolutely insane crazy about his sisters," said his aunt Kathy McBride, who provided a picture of him from his 8th grade graduation.

The Lake County Coroner said McBride died from a single gunshot.

"Something is not right. Something is just not right," Kathy said.

Illinois State Police said McBride approached the agent with his face partially covered by a bandana and showed a gun.

"I would just like to know why. Why armed? Why so early in the morning? What happened?" his aunt asked.

"Whoever this person was, they don't know what they took away from our family," she added, addressing the agent who shot McBride.

Authorities said a gun was recovered next to the alleged suspect. Because the shooting involved a federal agent, the Illinois State Police Integrity Unit is handling the investigation.
