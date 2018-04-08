Family mourns teenager killed in Austin shooting

The family of a teenager who was shot to death Saturday spoke out about their loss Sunday.Jaheim Wilson, 16, was shot while walking in the 5100 block of West Huron Street in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. A 13-year-old walking with Jaheim was also shot but survived.Wilson was the youngest of six children. His family said he loved sports, food and his family."Whatever I asked Jaheim to do, he did it. There was no nothing about like 'no I'm not going to do it,'" said Wilson's aunt, Latecia Wison. "He was an amenable kid. 'Yes, I'll go.'"Police said Wilson and the 13-year-old were walking down an alley near West Huron and North Laramie Avenue when a suspect shot at them. The 13-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.Wilson was shot multiple times in the hand, leg and head.Latecia Wilson said she and her parents had helped to raise Jaheim after the death of his mother."I don't have the words to describe my pain, I haven't been asleep all night thinking about him wondering why, who would do this to him," Leticia Wilson said. "I just can say, it's unbearable."Investigators are looking into the circumstances of the shooting. Police said neither Jaheim or the 13-year-old had any criminal history or gang affiliation."We are losing too many young people in our streets of Chicago," Leticia Wilson said. "They need to get it together or get out of office because they're not doing anything about it. They are just letting it go day-by-day. Someone is losing their child every day."