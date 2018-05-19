SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

'We are shocked and confused': Family of alleged Santa Fe High School shooter issues statement

EMBED </>More Videos

13 Investigates: Inside the mind of a suspect (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas --
The family of the suspect involved in the Santa Fe High School shooting is speaking out.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, is suspected in the deadly shooting that unfolded Friday morning inside Santa Fe High School, killing 10 people and injuring 13 more.

The family said the following in a statement:

We are saddened and dismayed by yesterday's events at Santa Fe High School. We extend our most heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the victims. We also wish to thank all the first responders from all over Texas that assisted in rendering aid and support.

We are as shocked and confused as anyone else by these events that occurred. We are gratified by the public comments made by other Santa Fe High School students that show Dimitri as we know him: a smart, quiet, sweet boy. While we remain mostly in the dark about the specifics of yesterday's tragedy, what we have learned from media reports seems incompatible with the boy we love.

We share the public's hunger for answers as to why this happened, and will await the outcome of the investigation before speaking about these events. We have been and will continue to cooperate with the authorities conducting the investigation, and ask for the public's patience while it moves forward.

We ask the public to please extend privacy, both to the victims and to our own family, as all of us try process these events, and begin the healing process.

The Pagourtzis Family

RELATED: 10 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
EMBED More News Videos

Dimitrios Pagourtzis appeared before a judge Friday in Galveston County, Shelley Childers reports.

Santa Fe High School shooting suspect's attorneys describe first meeting with teen accused of killing 10
EMBED More News Videos

Attorneys for the suspect in the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting describe their first meeting with their client.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingschool shootingTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Texas shooting at Santa Fe High School kills 10, injures 10
Texas School Shooting Victims: What we know about 10 killed
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
10 dead, 10 wounded in Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
Royal wedding recap: All the best moments
Two off-duty police officers shot at bar in NW Indiana
Gospel choir steals the show at royal wedding
Marian Hossa tells Slovakian paper 'I will not play hockey anymore'
Trio charged after cops find over 160 grams of pot, gun during search in Aurora
Woman dies of 'unknown illness' after arrest
Man charged after firing gun, leading cops on chase that ended in crash
Texas School Shooting Victims: What we know about 10 killed
Show More
At least 20 injured after reported flash fire at plant near Houston
Princess Diana a major influence despite absence in royal wedding
Driver crashes into Hammond building after medical incident
Texas shooting at Santa Fe High School kills 10, injures 10
More News