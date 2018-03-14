Family of man found dead in SW Side auto body shop asks public for help

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of a man who was fatally shot inside a Southwest Side auto body shop is asking for help in finding the killer. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The family of a man who was gunned down in a Southwest Side auto body shop this weekend, asked the public for help in finding information that would lead to the killer.

Gilberto Castañeda, 56, who owned Auto Body Casteñada's, was a father and husband. The Plainfield resident was killed Saturday night inside his shop, along with a second man, identified as 33-year-old Reyes Alfonso Granados.
031118-wls-auto-body-shooting-vid
Police are searching for the person responsible for a double murder in a Little Village auto body shop.


"Please help us find whoever is responsible. Enough is enough," said Karina Torres, Castañeda's daughter. "Our father was the epitome of what a man, father, grandfather should be. His only goal in life was to make his family happy and we want him to know he did do that."

Located in a heavily industrial part of Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood, Castañeda's body shop has become known over the last 10 years as a place where people could come for a chat and a cup of coffee.

He commuted daily from Plainfield, where he lived with one of his daughters and his wife of 32 years.

"Our dad took pride in his business. And the reason he had so many years of business and friendship is because of who he was as a man," Torres said.

No one was in custody Wednesday. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unknown and while robbery has not been ruled out, those who worked with Castañeda said little money was kept at the business, which collected their payments mostly from insurance companies.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
body foundfatal shootingdouble shootingChicagoLittle VillageLawndale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 found dead inside Little Village auto body shop
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 2 Markham children believed to be with father
Police: Reported gunman on Northwestern campus was 'swatting' hoax
Students across Chicago area walk out of class Wednesday to protest gun violence
Top 3 Democrat candidates for governor square off in final debate
Diana Ross, Seal among performers coming to Ravinia this summer
See new waterslides coming to Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee
Northwestern incident points to spread of "swatting"
Man walking in Loop beaten, robbed
Show More
Student participates in National Walkout Day alone
Report raises questions about Pritzker's off-shore holdings
After language school abruptly closes, can parents get a refund?
Alleged attempted terrorist bomber will stand trial
ABC7's Steve Dolinsky nominated for James Beard Award
More News
Top Video
Police: Reported gunman on Northwestern campus was 'swatting' hoax
Top 3 Democrat candidates for governor square off in final debate
See new waterslides coming to Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee
Students across Chicago area walk out of class Wednesday to protest gun violence
More Video