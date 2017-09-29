Family of man killed in South Side hit-and-run plead for leads

Relatives of Adrian "A.J." Campbell are struggling to accept that he's gone. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Relatives of Adrian "A.J." Campbell are struggling to accept that he's gone.

"I'm not leaving here until my child wake up. He never did. He never did. He never did," his mother Hortense Anderson said through tears.

The 29-year-old father of a 2-year-old boy succumbed to injuries sustained a week ago in the city's Avalon Park neighborhood. Police said Campbell was riding his motorcycle at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, when a vehicle turning left at East 79th Street and South South Chicago Avenue struck him.

His family said they were told the vehicle was a white sedan with two women inside.

"They knew they hit him because they stopped. And then they drove off. And then they drove off. They knew they hit him," said Nena Porter, cousin.

"You knew you hit him, stopped, and you kept going like he was a piece of board in the street," said Hortense Campbell, aunt.

Campbell's family said he was a talented dancer and actor, but fatherhood always came first. They have a message to the people who left him dying in the street.

"God sees everything," Porter said. "And we're going to find you, and you're going to pay."

"Just turn yourself in, please. It's hard. I'm going through a lot," Anderson pleaded.

Relatives are hoping surveillance cameras at the crash scene will help identify the driver, but they're asking the public to come forward with information.
