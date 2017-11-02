CHICAGO (WLS) --The family of Kaylyn Pryor, an aspiring young model from Evanston who was killed in Chicago two years ago Thursday, is increasing the reward for information leading to an arrest.
The 20-year-old was shot to death in 2015 while she was waiting for a bus after visiting her grandparents in Englewood.
Pryor, who had won the Mario Tricoci "Make Me A Model" competition, posed for an anti-violence campaign just weeks before she was killed.
No one has been charged since Pryor's death. Family said they are still desperate for answers and plan to increase the reward for information leading to an arrest.
The award is currently $26,000, but family is expected to raise that number Thursday afternoon.