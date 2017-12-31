POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Family of woman accidentally killed by CPD calls for justice

A family is calling for a new investigation, two years after a Chicago police officer shot and killed Quintonio Legrie and Betty Jones (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The family of Betty Jones, a 55-year-old woman, accidentally killed by Chicago Police two years ago is calling for justice. Jones' twin daughters spoke out Sunday for the first time since COPA, the agency in charge of investigating Officer Robert Rialmos actions determined that the shooting was not justified.

"It hurts so bad," said daughter Latonya Jones. "Tomorrow is going to be New Years and we have to ring it in a second year, New Year's without her."

Jones was killed along with 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier the night of December 26th, 2015, when police responded to a 911 call initiated by LeGrier's father who, asked Jones, his downstairs neighbor to open the door for police. Jones was standing behind the door, when LeGrier came down the stairs carrying an aluminum bat. Officer Rialmo, one of two responding officers, opened fire from what appears to have been several feet away.

Earlier this year the Cook County State's Attorneys office decided not to press charges against the officer saying there was no way to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he did not act in self' defense. COPA's summary report, obtained by ABC7 through a Freedom of Information Act request, rejects the self-defense argument and repeatedly questions the veracity of Rialmo's statements, saying at one point "Officer Rialmo's statements and testimony in this regard are inconsistent, and ultimately, unreliable." Adding that, "Officer Rialmo's use of deadly force was NOT within policy."

The Fraternal Order of Police has called for clarification regarding several points mentioned in the report, while Rialmo's attorney rejects the findings, but Reveral Marshall Hatch Sunday called on State's Attorney Kim Foxx to re-open the criminal investigation into Rialmo's actions. "We had two officers on the scene and only one of them thought it was a good idea to shoot a gun from a distance and endanger people's lives," said Hatch. "That was a very bad decision and it needs to be held accountable for."

CPD has 60-90 days to review and respond to COPA's findings. They will then be sent to the Police Review Board with will make a final determination on Officer Rialmo's future. Rialmo is currently on desk duty, pending the outcome of the investigation
