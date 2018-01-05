  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Cook County health officials speak on spike in flu cases... around 10:30AM
HOLIDAY

'All the memories of my childhood came back to me' 20 years after leaving doll to move to US, woman gets touching gift

EMBED </>More Videos

Laura Mejia said she "ugly-cried" when opening her husband's Christmas present: a replacement of the Cabbage Patch Kid she had to leave behind when coming to the U.S. 20 years ago. (Laura Mejia/YouTube via Storyful)

Twenty years ago, a little girl was emigrating to the U.S. on a plane and was told she could only bring one of her dolls. She had to leave Tina the Cabbage Patch Kid, one of her two favorite dolls.

"I was only allowed a little backpack. I cried about leaving her behind, and to this day I still remember her," Laura Mejia wrote about the doll on Facebook.

For Christmas this year, Mejia got reunited with Tina. Her husband, David Barragan, found one in Germany in mint condition and got it for her.

"All the memories of my childhood came back to me, and I remembered how much I loved that doll," she wrote.

Mejia, who now lives in Florida and was visiting North Carolina for Christmas, wrote that she "ugly-cried" when she opened the thoughtful gift.

Barragan said he has been looking for the doll for six years, after Mejia first mentioned it while they were dating. He advised those wishing to surprise significant others to create a running list of little details about their life that might help create moments like these.

"The more details the better, because when it comes time to put together a meaningful gift, the details become monumental. From now on, ask your girl more personal questions and pay attention to the little things," he wrote.

Mejia, who came from Colombia, said that now she understands why she had to leave the doll behind.

"I left her behind because my parents wanted to give me more opportunities and a better future," she wrote. "I thank them every day for all that I have."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyfeel goodgood newschristmas giftgiftsholiday
HOLIDAY
Easy tips to help you keep your 'get fit' resolution in 2018
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2018
Intimate images: 2017's best wedding photos
WATCH: The world welcomes 2018
More holiday
FAMILY & PARENTING
Pillow Talk: So Much Drama
Mom gives birth to twins in different years
Woman buys girl birthday cake in memory of daughter
Heartbreaking video shows boy sing to baby sister in heaven
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Chicago woman charged in shooting caught on Facebook video
Authorities: Man breaks into home, sexually assaults 8-year-old girl
Woman killed, man found dead in downtown Lake Forest ID'd
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek on leave after brain surgery
Bear cub found in dumpster with serious mange, no fur
Man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman on plane
Flu cases surge early in Cook County this season
Greyhound riders stuck in Chicago since Thursday
Show More
13-year-old girl dies, 35 suffer carbon monoxide poisoning
Mega Millions jackpot at $445M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Park Ridge police: Tow truck involved in at least 14 hit-and-runs
Clara's Place boss speaks out after abrupt shutdown
It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees
More News
Top Video
Greyhound riders stuck in Chicago since Thursday
Flu cases surge early in Cook County this season
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Car plows into Winnetka nail salon
More Video