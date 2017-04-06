FAMILY & PARENTING

This 5-year-old had the Costco-themed birthday party of her dreams

Best birthday ever! (Nikki Walker | Babble)

Lori Garcia for Babble
This story originally appeared on Babble and is reprinted with permission.


Since she was 3 years old, Kimber Walker has wanted a Costco-themed birthday party. And why not? The warehouse of wonder has it all: yummy food samples, affordable patio dining, really big teddy bears, and unbeatable prices on all your vitamin needs.


But for this North Carolina preschooler, Costco is more than just a cool place to score a slice and a smoothie, it's an adorable obsession. As her mother Niki Walker tells Babble, "She just loves Costco."


Kimber's mom and dad, loyal Costco customers and coolest parents ever, decided to make their daughter's dream a reality with a Costco-themed party in celebration of her 5th birthday. But the Walkers did more than just pick up a couple of pizzas and a sheet cake, they went all out in true warehouse club celebration.


Kimber's parents declared her "Employee of the Month" - an honor made even more special by the official employee badge she received courtesy of their local Costco! They even set up a photo station where party guests could take pictures with Kimber's prestigious award.


And in celebration of Kimber's big 5, every guest became an honorary Costco member turned super fan.

"They thought it was hilarious and quirky, which both describe my daughter," said the birthday girl's mom. "One of the little girls that came said that it was the best party that she had ever been to, including all of her own."


And we can see why! Party provisions included Costco pizza, hot dogs, food sample stations, and of course, signature Kirkland ice cream. Party guests were also given play money emblazoned with Kimber's face in which to purchase goodies throughout the party.

It's too bad our invitation was lost in the mail. We would have CRUSHED this party.


