  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
FAMILY & PARENTING

8-year-old helps elderly woman up the stairs in random act of kindness

EMBED </>More Videos

Maurice Adams Jr. asked his mom if he could step out to help the woman up the stairs. (Riley Duncan/Facebook)

A beautiful moment was captured in Milledgeville, Georgia, when an 8-year-old boy assisted an elderly woman up the stairs in a random act of kindness.

Riley Duncan posted a video of the boy on Facebook with the caption "Thank God for our youth."

The young boy, named Maurice Adams Jr., was leaving a high school graduation with his mom and sister when he saw the woman crossing the street, according to WSB-TV.

His mother, Contricia Hill, said he asked if he could step out of the car to help. She was unaware that anyone was filming the act of kindness.

"It's touching. It's very touching," she told WSB-TV. "(It just shows) respect and raising your kids right goes a long way."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfeel goodact of kindnesselderly womanbuzzworthy
FAMILY & PARENTING
Couple surprises each other with sweet double proposal
Channel Awesome launches new online charity show featuring Kids Rank
Gift of Adoption: Connecting kids in need with permanent homes
Adorable video shows man learning to style wife's hair
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Chicago videographer fatally shot while driving in Printer's Row
Roseanne Barr: 'I was Ambien tweeting,' Trump weighs in
Investigation continues into death of CFD diver during Chicago River rescue attempt
East Aurora HS dean's assistant found dead day after Indy 500
Convicted ISIS recruit headed back to custody
Body cam video shows confrontation between law enforcement, North Carolina man
'Murdered' Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko turns up alive
Morgan Freeman demands apology from CNN
Show More
Boy born without arms not allowed to eat on table at IHOP
Jack in the Box customer yells to worker: 'Buy a ticket back to Mexico'
15 dogs allegedly 'debarked' with pipe removed from breeder's home
Boy, 6, saves 1,000 dogs from high-kill shelters
Tennessee sheriff's deputy fatally shot; suspect at large
More News