Arlington Heights woman celebrates 110th birthday

Lois Arbanas celebrates 110 years of life this December. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
Lois Arbanas will turn 110 years old on December 1 and celebrate with a party at her Arlington Heights, Ill., home.

Born in 1907, the Michigan native has called Maryland, California and Chicagoland home throughout her lifetime.

"She always volunteered," recalls one of Arbanas's daughters, Anne Feitcher. Feitcher says her mother worked with the Girl Scouts, recorded audio books for the blind and helped elderly community members.

Staying active might be the secret of Arbanas's success. Feitcher says her mom has good genes too and always ate in moderation.

These days, Arbanas spends much of her time playing dominoes, lunches with her two daughters, and loves watching Dancing with the Stars.

Arbanas has seen a lot across more than a century of life, but her favorite invention is a fairly recent one: the smartphone. She appreciates its ability to instantly share photos.

She has plenty of such memories spread throughout her apartment--those with her husband who has passed on, her two daughters, and two grand daughters.

Happy Birthday, Lois!
