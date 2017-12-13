FAMILY & PARENTING

Baby signing 'help' from Santa's lap goes viral

Every year, hilarious photos of children with Santa surface on social media, but a woman's photo of her one-year-old baby using sign language to signal for "help" has gone viral. (Kerry Spencer)

PROVO, Utah --
Every year, hilarious photos of children with Santa surface on social media, but a woman's photo of her one-year-old baby using sign language to signal for "help" has gone viral.

Kerry Spencer has shared the photo of her son, Samuel, using American Sign Language to signal distress from Stanta's lap every year for 12 years.

However, this year was different.

"We all laugh at the photo now," Spencer said. "Posting it to Facebook is one of our favorite family traditions."

Spencer said her friend, Mette Harrison, encouraged her to tweet the photo this year and it quickly grew in popularity with more than 7,000 retweets and 28,000 likes in a week.



Spencer said she didn't realize her son was signing for help until she saw the photo.

"The poor guy didn't love Santa very much," she said. "We didn't try to take him to go much after that."

The mom of two said she used sign language to communicate with her kids before they were able to talk.

"It is so very useful to be able to communicate with your baby," she said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familysanta clausphotoFunny photoschristmassocial mediaviralUtah
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Indiana mom dresses son as 'Elf on the Shelf' for good cause
Pillow Talk: Secrets revealed
Police officer adopts homeless mother's opioid-addicted newborn
Police officer adopts heroin addict's baby
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Boy, 14, shot while riding in stolen car; driver crashes into Chicago Lawn library
Shots fired on Dan Ryan temporarily close outbound lanes
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Baby born with heart outside her body
Mom accused of abusing daughter, 2, who suffered skull fracture
Jones claims victory in Alabama; Moore refuses to concede
Mom gets 42-94 years in prison for 3-year-old's beating death
Red Lobster launches Amazon delivery in Chicago area
$1,000 investment with brewery buys you free beer for life
Show More
Make Christmas brighter for young church shooting victim
John Stamos is going to be a dad!
Journalist not required to reveal sources in Laquan McDonald case, judge rules
Maggots, dead mouse found in woman's smelly car
Ice possibly from plane falls through roof of home
More News
Photos
ADORABLE PHOTOS: How animals celebrate the holidays
Indiana mom dresses son as 'Elf on the Shelf' for good cause
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
More Photos