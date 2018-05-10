FAMILY & PARENTING

Beautiful blooms on display at Garfield Park Conservatory

Instead of buying flowers, give your mom all the beautiful blooms she could ever want with a visit to the Garfield Park Conservatory. (WLS)

Mallory Gillikin Connor
CHICAGO (WLS) --
If you're still looking for somewhere special to spend some quality time with mom this weekend, we've got you covered.

This year, you can give your mom all the beautiful blooms she could ever want with a visit to the Garfield Park Conservatory.

Mother's Day is the final day to be blanketed in blooms at the 2018 Spring Flower Show: Hashtag No Filter. Admission is free.

The Garfield Park Conservatory is located at 300 N. Central Park Avenue on Chicago's West Side.

The conservatory is easily accessed from the Conservatory stop on the CTA Green Line. Free parking is also available just south of the conservatory.

