COMMUNITY

Bringing fairy tales to life

EMBED </>More News Videos

Fairytale Entertainment brings together top quality characters to transform you next party. (WLS)

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) --
Some of your favorite characters from TV, films and comic books are available to visit your next birthday party or event with help from Fairytale Entertainment.

The company brings together top quality characters to transform you next party with singing, dancing, games, prizes and much more. You can book your next event at fairytaleyourparty.com.

On Saturday, March 18, 2017 you can meet Belle and the Beast as Disney's "Beauty & the Beast" hits theaters. Fairytale Entertainment is coming to Hollywood Blvd. Cinema in Woodridge for a special meet and greet at 11:30 a.m. It's free to attend, no tickets are required.

Some of the characters from Fairytale Entertainment stopped by the ABC 7 State Street Studios before their next party.

Belle & Beast Meet 'n Greet
Date: Saturday, March 18, 2017

Hours: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Address: Hollywood Blvd. Cinema, 1001 W. 75th St., Woodridge, IL
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free, no tickets required

Book your next birthday party or event with Fairytale Entertainment here: fairytaleyourparty.com.
Related Topics:
familyentertainmentfamilycommunityWoodridge
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY
Hunger Resource Network hosts Community Outreach Day
Eat fresh at the Good Food Festival
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
St. Patrick's Day fun at the South Side Irish Parade
More community
FAMILY & PARENTING
Spring break road trip destinations
5-Year-Old Learns He's Getting a New Heart
Baby born along Lake Shore Drive during morning snow storm
Pillow Talk: A full hour dedicated to viewers' letters
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Police warn of attacks, robberies near Red Line
Armed robbery in Hinsdale jewelry store caught on camera
Man killed at Paris airport trying to grab soldier's rifle
Man stabbed in chest during fight on CTA bus in Roseland
Police: Owner sold marijuana wax at Brookfield garden shop
Boeing plans layoffs for May
Family of jogger found in Lake Michigan weeks after disappearance facing new struggle
Show More
Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
Overdue property tax bills to be sold on April 3
Hunger Resource Network hosts Community Outreach Day
Weekend Watch: Mayor Emanuel's emails
Eat fresh at the Good Food Festival
More News
Top Video
Police warn of attacks, robberies near Red Line
Hunger Resource Network hosts Community Outreach Day
Weekend Watch: Mayor Emanuel's emails
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video