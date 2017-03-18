Bringing fairy tales to life

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) --Some of your favorite characters from TV, films and comic books are available to visit your next birthday party or event with help from Fairytale Entertainment.
The company brings together top quality characters to transform you next party with singing, dancing, games, prizes and much more. You can book your next event at fairytaleyourparty.com.
On Saturday, March 18, 2017 you can meet Belle and the Beast as Disney's "Beauty & the Beast" hits theaters. Fairytale Entertainment is coming to Hollywood Blvd. Cinema in Woodridge for a special meet and greet at 11:30 a.m. It's free to attend, no tickets are required.
Some of the characters from Fairytale Entertainment stopped by the ABC 7 State Street Studios before their next party.
Belle & Beast Meet 'n Greet
Date: Saturday, March 18, 2017
Hours: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Address: Hollywood Blvd. Cinema, 1001 W. 75th St., Woodridge, IL
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free, no tickets required
Book your next birthday party or event with Fairytale Entertainment here: fairytaleyourparty.com.