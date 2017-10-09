Carson Tate's household organization strategies

Now that school is back in session, mom and dad are busier than ever between their day job, acting as a chauffeur for the kids, getting dinner on the table and helping with homework. How can busy parents get some order back in their lives and manage the time they do have better? Carson Tate, the author of "Work Simply: Embracing the Power of Your Personal Productivity Style" says it's all about using the right tools, eliminating clutter, delegating and letting go of guilt.
She uses the TIME method for busy parents:
T: Tools to get organized (like organizational apps including Grocery IQ, Wunderlist, Google Calendar, Any.do and AnyList)
I: Inspect your home for clutter
M: Multiply yourself (use household chore sheets and consider meal services)
E: Exhale and release the guilt
For more tips from Carson Tate, visit www.carsontate.com.
