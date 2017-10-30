FAMILY & PARENTING

Check sex offender registry ahead of Halloween trick-or-treating, AG says

Trick-or-treating (Shutterstock)

Before mapping out a child's Halloween trick-or-treating route, parents should check the Illinois sex offender registry, Attorney General Lisa Madigan said.

"The number of known sex offenders throughout Illinois is extremely alarming, and they do not live in any one neighborhood or community; they live in every part of our state," Madigan said.

Illinois law prohibits all sex offenders who committed a crime against a child from distributing candy or others items to children on Halloween. Sex offenders on parole, mandatory supervised release and probation may have other conditions imposed upon them to protect the public. They may be prohibited from having their porch lights on and from leaving their homes, except for verified work purposes.

As of October 2017, there were more than 30,200 registered sex offenders listed on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry, and more than 24,700 of those committed a crime against a child. The registry is administered by the Illinois State Police.
Click here to check a neighborhood for registered sex offenders.

For more information about the Illinois Sex Offender Registry, CLICK HERE
