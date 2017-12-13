FAMILY & PARENTING

Chicago girl, 12, with rare illness given family vacation to Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Aoife Gallagher, 12, was surprised Dec. 13, 2017 with news that her family was going to Florida for a vacation. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 12-year old girl battling a serious illness and her family are going on vacation to Florida, thanks to the Baking Memories 4 Kids organization.

Aoife Gallagher was given the news Wednesday that she was going to "Disney World, Sea World, Lego Land, every amusement park."

Frank Squeo, of Baking Memories 4 Kids, with the Chicago Fire Department surprised Aoife and her 9-year-old brother Fionn.

Aoife is battling leukodstrophy, a disorder affecting the white matter of the brain, which impacts movement, speech, vision, hearing and mental and physical development. The disease is fatal.

"It is so rare that is only about 250 people in the world and currently there is no treatment or cure," mom Margaret Gallagher said.

In 2012, Squeo founded the charity which sends children battling life-threatening or terminal illnesses on trips to Florida theme parks.

"Ten years ago, I had advanced Stage 3 cancer," Squeo said. "I was able to survive but I knew it was a reason for what I went through."

The Gallagher family is the first family from Chicago to be honored by the charity.

The trip aims to give Fionn a chance to have more memories with his big sister.

"Memories for kids together so they can have memories together and remember her always," mom said.

The family will head to Florida at the beginning of the year for a week.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familysurpriseterminal illnesshealthamusement parkcharitychicago proudChicagoFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Baby signing 'help' from Santa's lap goes viral
Indiana mom dresses son as 'Elf on the Shelf' for good cause
Pillow Talk: Secrets revealed
Police officer adopts homeless mother's opioid-addicted newborn
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
CTA votes to increase bus, train fares for first time in 9 years
Boy, 14, shot while riding in stolen car that crashed into library
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Baby born with heart outside her body
VIDEO: 11-year-old girl held at gunpoint, handcuffed by police
Mom gets 42-94 years in prison for 3-year-old's beating death
Jones claims victory in Alabama; Moore refuses to concede
'You deserve to die': Bullying voicemail left for girl, 12
Shots fired on outbound Dan Ryan Expressway
Show More
Gurnee prayer service connects man with kidney donor
Riders sue Lyft, claim driver used slur and pointed gun at them
Persons of interest in woman found dead after Tinder date indicted on fraud charges
Maggots, dead mouse found in woman's smelly car
'Son of Sam' serial killer hospitalized for reported heart ailment
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Young actors reflect on 'The Last Jedi' roles
Chicago Fire Department, doctors warn of holiday safety risks
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video