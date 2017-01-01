Chicagoland hospitals welcome New Year's babies

Orion Michael Bacon with his mother, Karleigh.

The first baby born in Chicagoland in 2017 really wanted to be the first!Savannah Zwolen was born prematurely at 12:31 a.m. at Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, weighing four pounds, two ounces and measuring 17 inches tall."Nobody expected the baby is gonna be born on New Year's after midnight. Nobody expected it," said dad Tomasz Zwolen.Paulina and Tomasz Zwolen, who are originally from Poland but have lived in Chicago for several years, said even though she was born premature at just 31 weeks, little Savannah is doing just fine and so is Mom."I'm tired, but I'm feeling ok," she said.The Zwolen's firstborn Bryan, who is now 2 years old, has a special birthday, too."Actually our first baby was born a Black Friday special! November 28. I don't know if this is luck - because he was a Black Friday special!" Tomasz said.At NorthShore Hospital in Evanston, the first baby born in 2017 was Orion Michael Bacon, who was born at 2:31 a.m. and weighs 8 pounds, 2 ounces.Another baby was born just 12 minutes into the new year in Elk Grove.Baby Wrigley was born at AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center at 12:12 a.m. to Cubs fans Ellen and Aaron Dalbey of Roselle, Ill.Wrigley weighed five pounds and 12 ounces.