Children celebrate 'Noon Year's Eve
Adults are not the only ones having fun on New Year?s Eve. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Adults are not the only ones having fun on New Year's Eve. The Chicago Children's Museum is ringing in 2017 with their 6th Annual "Noon Year's Eve" celebration. Kids can enjoy creating festive crowns and noisemakers, a last dance party of 2016, a countdown to high noon, and a multi-colored confetti finish. Museum organizers say they want children to enjoy all the fun of New Year's, but at a reasonable hour. The museum opens at 10 a.m. and the festivities begin at 10:30 a.m. Admission to Noon Year's Eve is included with admission to the Chicago Children's Museum. Natalie Bortoli from the Chicago Children's Museum joined ABC 7 live from the start of the festivities.

Event: Noon Year's Eve
Date: Saturday, December 31
Hours: Festivities begin at 10:30am and countdown begins just before 12 p.m.
Address: 700 E. Grand Ave
Admission: Noon Year's Eve is included in museum admission ($14 for adults and children, $13 for seniors) and membership.
Link: http://www.chicagochildrensmuseum.org/
